Police: Fort Ann woman drove under influence of drugs

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann woman is facing charges after police said she drove while under the influence of drugs with two children in her vehicle.

State police responded to Round Pound Road at 4:07 p.m. on July 7 for a report of a one-car crash. Police determined that Katelyn Cutter, 35, was impaired. Roadside sobriety tests also indicated impairment. A breath test found no evidence of alcohol in her system. However, Cutter told police that she had been taking prescribed medications and “dabs,” which is concentrated butane hash oil.

Cutter was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a child.

