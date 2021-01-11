Police: Fort Ann woman drove drunk and crashed into ditch

FORT ANN — State police arrested a Fort Ann woman on Friday for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into a ditch.
Police responded to a crash just before midnight on Route 22 in the town of Fort Ann. Danielle Crump, 39, was trying to free her vehicle from the ditch. When speaking with Crump, the trooper smelled the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment, according to a news release.
Crump failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. She provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20%.
Crump was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Fort Ann Town Court on Jan. 21.