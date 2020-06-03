Police: Fort Ann man wrote, cashed check from account he was entrusted to

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann man faces grand larceny charges after he allegedly wrote and deposited a check from a couple's account who he was caretaking for while they wintered in Florida, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a report of a larceny involving a check in March with the alleged crime occurring on Feb. 26. Upon an investigation, police determined William Ellsworth, 65, had unlawfully completed a check to the amount of $1,800, which was entrusted to him to pay household bills for a Hudson Falls couple living out of the area.

Ellsworth was charged with a felony count of fourth degree grand larceny and was released on an appearance ticket on Aug. 17 in Queensbury Town Court.

Members of the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Hudson Falls Police Department worked jointly during the investigation and subsequent arrest.