Police: Fort Ann man struck victim in the head with crowbar
Police: Fort Ann man struck victim in the head with crowbar

John B. Fleeman Jr.

Fleeman 

 Provided photo

MILTON — A Fort Ann man was arrested on Monday after police said he struck another person in the head with a crowbar.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at the Dollar General store in the town of Milton at about 12:17 a.m. After an investigation, police arrested 23-year-old John B. Fleeman Jr.

Police said Fleeman knew the victim, who was transported to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Fleeman was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

