Police: Fort Ann man struck, threatened victim in domestic incident

FORT ANN — A local man is facing multiple felony charges following a domestic incident.

State police responded to a Fort Ann residence at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police said John R. Richardson, 37, had struck the victim, causing an injury, and threatened the person with a baseball bat.

The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for a medical assessment. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Richardson was charged with felony counts of first-degree menacing, aggravated family offense and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction as well as a misdemeanor of third-degree assault.

He was taken to Washington County Jail, pending arraignment.

