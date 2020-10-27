Police: Fort Ann man had forged records to sell car he did not own

FORT ANN — A Fort Ann man was arrested on Monday on a forgery charge.

Caleb S. Rich, 23, is accused of possessing forged records in order to sell a vehicle he did not legally own. The incident took place on July 21, according to the state police public information website.

Rich was charged with felony second-degree possession of a forged instrument. He was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance.

