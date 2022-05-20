Police: Fort Ann man drove drunk, without license

HEBRON — A Fort Ann man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk and without a license.

State police responded to a Hebron residence on May 13 just before 10 a.m. for a report of an unwanted person. When police arrived, the trooper found Richard J. Wagner, 56, in the driveway of a home where he had shown up uninvited.

An investigation determined that he had ridden his motorcycle to the residence and the bike was still running in the driveway, police said.

The trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Wagner’s breath and he was determined to have a revoked driver’s license. Wagner submitted a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12% — 1 ½ times the legal limit.

Wagner was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle-alcohol and misdemeanors of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

Wagner was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Hebron Town Court on June 20.

