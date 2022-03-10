Police: Former corrections officer sold controlled substance while on duty

BALSTON SPA — A former corrections officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing and selling a controlled substance while on duty at Saratoga County Jail.

Police said that she is no longer employed with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Sara B. Brennan, 23, of Stillwater, is charged with felony charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband, along with a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.

Police said that Brennan is accused of processing and selling the substance while working at the jail.

Brennan was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and released under her own recognizance.

She is set to return to court at a later date.