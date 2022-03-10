 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Former corrections officer sold controlled substance while on duty

  • 0

BALSTON SPA — A former corrections officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing and selling a controlled substance while on duty at Saratoga County Jail.

Police said that she is no longer employed with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Sara B. Brennan, 23, of Stillwater, is charged with felony charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband, along with a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.

Police said that Brennan is accused of processing and selling the substance while working at the jail.

Brennan was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and released under her own recognizance. 

She is set to return to court at a later date.

Sara B. Brennan

Brennan

 Provided photo
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea’s presidential election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News