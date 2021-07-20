 Skip to main content
Police: Florida man arrested on weapon charges
MOREAU — A Florida man is facing felony charges after police discovered an illegal handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop Monday.

State police reported stopping 20-year-old Jai’Anthony Holley, a Lake City resident, in the northbound lane of the Northway for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, a loaded 9 mm pistol was discovered in the trunk of the vehicle. Holley did not have a permit for the weapon, according to police.  

He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Holley was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released. He is due back in Moreau Town Court on Aug. 4.

