PLATTSBURGH — State Police have located missing teenager Dominick Matott.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Plattsburgh-based State Police reported that Matott, 16, had been found.

Matott had previously been reported missing May 3, according to a press release.

Details of his whereabouts were not released, but police suspected he was traveling to Troy.