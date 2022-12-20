 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Ex-corrections officer had inappropriate contact with Washington Correctional Facility inmate

FORT ANN — A former corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations contacted state police regarding an employee, 40-year-old Queens resident Debra Maldonado, the agency said had multiple unauthorized communications with an incarcerated person at the medium-security prison in Fort Ann.

Maldonado was charged with a misdemeanor count of officer misconduct. She was arraigned in Fort Ann Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association confirmed that Maldonado is no longer a corrections officer and resigned prior to the arrest.  

Clarification

The story has been updated to reflect that Maldonado is no longer employed as a corrections officer. 

