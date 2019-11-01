EDINBURG — An Edinburg man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor, Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports.
The crash was reported to police at 2:10 p.m. after a tractor and a motor vehicle collided on Tennantville Road.
The 74 year old male operator of the tractor was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
The motor vehicle was operated by an 81 year old Edinburg woman who sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening. She was also transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit and the identities of those involved is awaiting notification of next of kin.
The Edinburg Volunteer Fire Company, Edinburg Emergency Squad and the Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps assisted at the scene.
