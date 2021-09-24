Police: Easton woman picked up infant by diaper

EASTON — An Greenwich woman was arrested last week after police said she picked up an infant by the diaper.

State police responded to a residence in Easton just before 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 for a report of a dispute.

Police said the investigation determined that Billie Boyce, 40, got into an argument with a woman, slapping her and a young child.

Boyce also allegedly picked up the baby crawling on the floor by the diaper.

Boyce was charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on an appearance ticket and due in Easton Town Court on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.