Police: Easton man operated riding lawnmower drunk

EASTON — An Easton man is accused of operating a riding lawnmower while intoxicated.

State police stopped Richard Nelson, 57, just before 11 p.m. on Easton Station Road for an equipment violation on his Husqvarna lawnmower. During the interview, troopers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage, police said.

Nelson failed sobriety tests, police said.

He was taken to the Greenwich police station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16% — twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Nelson was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08% and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was released to a sober third party.