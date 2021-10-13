 Skip to main content
Police: Eagle Bridge woman drove while on drugs and 1-year-old in vehicle
WHITE CREEK — An Eagle Bridge woman is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and causing a crash with a 1-year-old child in her vehicle.

State police responded at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle off Brownell Corners Road in the town of White Creek. Police said that Desiree S. Walizer, 29, was traveling west on the road when she drove off the northbound shoulder before coming to rest in a field.

A trooper administered field sobriety tests and arrested Walizer on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Neither Walizer nor the child were injured.

Walizer was charged with felony aggravated DWI-Leandra’s Law and a misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in White Creek Town Court on Oct. 21.

The 1-year-old was released to the custody of a family member.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

