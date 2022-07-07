 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Driver was nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication

Ethan T. Sheraw

Sheraw

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A Troy man was arrested on July 4 for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Ethan S. Sheraw, 22, was driving his 2018 Kia Soul on Route 9 at about 4:30 p.m., when he was stopped after police said he was improperly passing other vehicles on a double solid yellow line, according to a news release.

Sheraw was charged with driving while intoxicated and also aggravated DWI after a breath test revealed a BAC of 0.23% — well above the 0.08% threshold for intoxicated.

Sheraw was issued traffic tickets and released. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

0 Comments

