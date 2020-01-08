Police: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Galway
GALWAY — A driver was killed Wednesday morning after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the woods, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. 

Police said the driver was traveling south on Middle Grove Road at about 9:43 a.m. when the they failed to stop at the intersection with state Route 29. The vehicle traveled across both lanes of Route 29 and came to rest in a wooded area.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said the driver was found deceased at the scene. The drivers name is being withheld for notification of next of kin.

The investigation of the crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction and Criminal Investigations Units.

