Police: Dresden woman stole from Walmart

QUEENSBURY — A Dresden woman was arrested on June 6 after police said she took items from Walmart and drove away in a stolen car.
Shyla S. Stafford, 26, is accused of taking items from the store on Route 9 in Queensbury on both April 1 and April 2. She was observed leaving the store in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to police.
Stafford was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanors of petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
She was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and is due back on Aug. 1.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today