Police: Dresden woman stole from Walmart

QUEENSBURY — A Dresden woman was arrested on June 6 after police said she took items from Walmart and drove away in a stolen car.

Shyla S. Stafford, 26, is accused of taking items from the store on Route 9 in Queensbury on both April 1 and April 2. She was observed leaving the store in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to police.

Stafford was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanors of petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

She was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and is due back on Aug. 1.

