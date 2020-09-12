Police dealing with standoff in Hudson Falls with man who won't leave residence

HUDSON FALLS — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Hudson Falls.

The incident began in the early morning hours. A man barricaded himself inside the bathroom of Maple Avenue residence and refuses to leave. The man is believed to be threatening to harm himself and has a shotgun or rifle, according to neighbors at the scene.

Hudson Falls Police Department and state police are still on scene as of 2:30 p.m. There is also a Special Operations Response Team and an armored car present.

Police have blocked off the street with crime scene tape.

An officer was communicating with the man on a speaker and attempting to get him to come out of the building.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.