QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested a Community Work Independence bus driver after he allegedly left a rider on the bus at the end of his shift.
John W. Davidson, 38, of Queensbury, was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and falsifying a business record.
On Friday night, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a staff member of residential living facility for persons with disabilities. Police said the caller was concerned that a male resident of the home, who was transported by a CWI bus, had not yet returned from a day of activities at another local facility.
Officers began checking the bus route, and while doing so, police learned that the resident had been located by CWI staff on a bus at the parking garage, police said.
"The staff were made aware that we were looking for the man," said Lt. Steven Stockdale. "They contacted the driver who was already home. He returned to the garage and found his passenger on the bus."
According to police, the man was left unattended on the bus for just over an hour.
He was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for an evaluation and released.
The police investigation revealed that Davidson was driving the bus that was transporting the resident. According to the report, Davidson had completed his route and ended his shift at the bus garage, but failed to properly check the entire bus to ensure that it was not occupied prior to ending his shift.
Additionally, according to police, Davidson falsified the CWI transit checklist by indicating he performed several tasks that he did not complete as required.
Davidson was issued an appearance ticket to appear at 9 a.m. in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 12.
Patrol Officer Ryan Schroeck and Investigator Doug David were the investigating officers.
