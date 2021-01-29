 Skip to main content
Police: Crown Point teens broke into school then damaged, ransacked classrooms and offices
CROWN POINT — Two teens were arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into Crown Point Central School on Thursday, causing damage throughout the building.

State police were called to the school on Thursday at approximately 5:50 a.m. for a report of a burglary, according to a news release.

Doors and windows were damaged, and the main offices and several classrooms were ransacked, according to the news release. Video surveillance captured the incident.

Using the footage to help identify suspects, state police arrested 19-year-old Tanner G. Harrington and a 16-year old, both of Crown Point. The 16-year-old's name was not released.

Both Harrington and the 16-year-old were charged with third-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

Harrington was arraigned and released on probation. The 16-year-old was released on an appearance ticket for family court.

