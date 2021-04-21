 Skip to main content
Police: Crown Point man had sexual contact with child younger than 11
SCHROON — A Crown Point man was arrested after police said he had sexual contact with a child younger than 11 years old.

Luke A. Ennenga, 31, was charged with felony first-degree criminal sex act and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release.

The incident was reported to state police on Dec. 31 and occurred in the town of Schroon, police said.

Ennenga was arraigned in Schroon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.

