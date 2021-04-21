Police: Crown Point man had sexual contact with child younger than 11

SCHROON — A Crown Point man was arrested after police said he had sexual contact with a child younger than 11 years old.

Luke A. Ennenga, 31, was charged with felony first-degree criminal sex act and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release.

The incident was reported to state police on Dec. 31 and occurred in the town of Schroon, police said.

Ennenga was arraigned in Schroon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.