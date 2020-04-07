Police: Crash involving car, three motorcycles sends four to hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORINTH — A crash on Main Street in the village sent four motorcyclists to the hospital with at least one person in critical condition, said the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday near River Street that involved an undisclosed car and three motorcycles. The crash injured all motorcyclists involved resulting in their transport to Saratoga Hospital, police said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, one motorcyclist was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

The driver's condition in the car was not released.

The cause of the crash and those involved was not released pending an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit.

The sheriff's office was assisted by State Police, Jessups Landing EMS, Rockwell Falls EMS and Corinth Fire Department.