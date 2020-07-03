Police cracking down on drunk, drugged driving during July 4 weekend

State Police and local law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on people driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the Independence Day weekend.

There will be increased patrols by local and State Police. Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving statewide in order to keep the highways safe during one of the busiest summer travel weekends.

Last year, State Police issued nearly 13,410 vehicle and traffic tickets during the July 4 weekend. Troopers arrested 249 people for DWI and investigated 187 crashes, which resulted in two fatalities, according to a news release.

The initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The committee and the state’s STOP-DWI Foundation are reminding people about the “Have a Plan” mobile app, which allows New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare program and get a designated driver list.