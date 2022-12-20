Police: Corrections officer had inappropriate contact with Washington Correctional Facility inmate

FORT ANN — A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations contacted state police regarding an employee, 40-year-old Queens resident Debra Maldonado, the agency said had multiple unauthorized communications with an incarcerated person at the medium-security prison in Fort Ann.

Maldonado was charged with a misdemeanor count of officer misconduct. She was arraigned in Fort Ann Town Court and released on her own recognizance.