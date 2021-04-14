Police: Corinth woman violated multiple protection orders

CORINTH — A Corinth woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she violated multiple orders of protection.
State police responded to a domestic incident in the town of Corinth at about 5 p.m. Amanda Vanhorne, 35, was present at the residence in violation of the protection orders, police said.
Vanhorne also was in possession of a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine, police said.
She was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. She also faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Vanhorne was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.