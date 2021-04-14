 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Corinth woman violated multiple protection orders
0 comments

Police: Corinth woman violated multiple protection orders

{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — A Corinth woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she violated multiple orders of protection.

State police responded to a domestic incident in the town of Corinth at about 5 p.m. Amanda Vanhorne, 35, was present at the residence in violation of the protection orders, police said.

Vanhorne also was in possession of a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine, police said.

She was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. She also faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Vanhorne was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News