Police: Corinth woman violated multiple protection orders

CORINTH — A Corinth woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she violated multiple orders of protection.

State police responded to a domestic incident in the town of Corinth at about 5 p.m. Amanda Vanhorne, 35, was present at the residence in violation of the protection orders, police said.

Vanhorne also was in possession of a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine, police said.

She was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. She also faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Vanhorne was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

