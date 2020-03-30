Police: Corinth woman possessed stolen debit card, drug paraphernalia

CORINTH — A Corinth woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly possessing a stolen debit card and having drug paraphernalia.

State Police were called to the area of Palmer Avenue in Corinth for a report of a suspicious person. When troopers arrived, they located 22-year-old Leah H. Detroye, who appeared to be impaired, police said.

Upon further investigation, Detroye allegedly was in possession of multiple hypodermic instruments containing a quantity of heroin and Suboxone, as well as a stolen debit card, according to police.

Detroye was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

She was issued an appearance ticket to return to court on May 19.

