Police: Corinth woman possessed stolen debit card, drug paraphernalia

CORINTH — A Corinth woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly possessing a stolen debit card and having drug paraphernalia.
State Police were called to the area of Palmer Avenue in Corinth for a report of a suspicious person. When troopers arrived, they located 22-year-old Leah H. Detroye, who appeared to be impaired, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon further investigation, Detroye allegedly was in possession of multiple hypodermic instruments containing a quantity of heroin and Suboxone, as well as a stolen debit card, according to police.
Detroye was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
She was issued an appearance ticket to return to court on May 19.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.