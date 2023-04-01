CORINTH — A Corinth woman has been arrested for allegedly injuring an infant.

State police on Dec. 25 were contacted by Saratoga County Child Protective Services reporting an injured infant that had been brought to Saratoga Hospital and subsequently transferred to Albany Medical Center. Police said the child was under the guardianship of 22-year-old Kaitlyn C. Walker.

An investigation discovered that Walker caused injuries to the infant and endangered the child’s welfare. Police did not state the severity of the injuries or what Walker allegedly did.

Walker was charged with felony second-degree assault and a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. She turned herself into the Wilton state police station for processing on Monday. Walker was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail set at $1,500 cash, $3,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond.