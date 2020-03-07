Police: Corinth woman hit family member with bottle

CORINTH — A Corinth woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly throwing a bottle at and choking a family member, police said.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a domestic dispute on Clothier Road in Corinth at about 11:30 a.m. After an investigation, police arrested 31-year-old Brieanne R. Clothier.
Clothier is accused of assaulting a family member with a bottle, obstructing the person’s breathing and causing damage to a vehicle.
Clothier was charged with felonies of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanors criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child because the alleged incidents occurred in the presence of children.
She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on her own recognizance.