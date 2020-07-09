Police: Corinth woman arrested on multiple drug charges
Police: Corinth woman arrested on multiple drug charges

CORINTH — A Corinth woman is facing multiple felony drug charges after selling drugs in the village, police said. 

Angela M. Duross, 37, has been charged with four felonies for possessing and selling a controlled substance, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. 

She faces two counts of each charge. 

Duross was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigation Unit following an investigation that determined she was selling drugs in the village.  

She was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released to pre-trial services. 

