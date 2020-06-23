Police: Corinth woman arrested in broom attack
Police: Corinth woman arrested in broom attack

CORINTH — A Corinth woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly striking a person with a broom, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Angela M. Duross, 37, was arrested Monday after police responded to a domestic incident in the village of Corinth.

She is accused of striking a person with a broom resulting in injuries to the person's head and facial area, police said. 

Duross was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail and bond and is awaiting further proceedings. 

Angela M. Duross

Duross
