CORINTH — A Corinth woman is accused of knowingly allowing the sale of drugs in her Walnut Street residence.

Giselle M. Barnes, 54, of 423 Walnut St., is charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Barnes on July 12 following an investigation, according to a news release.

Police said Barnes was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.