Police: Corinth man violated protection order

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly having physical contact with a person in violation of an order of protection.

State police received a report of a domestic incident at about 11 p.m. in Corinth. After an investigation, police said Damian B. Ball, 24, had physical contact with the victim including applying pressure on the throat or the neck. The victim had an order of protection against him. There were children present at the time of the incident.

Ball also allegedly tried to prevent the victim from calling 911.

He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and a violation of second-degree harassment.

Ball was virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Corinth Village Court on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.