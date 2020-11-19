 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Corinth man struck car with baseball bat, made threats
0 comments

Police: Corinth man struck car with baseball bat, made threats

{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly damaging someone’s vehicle with a baseball bat and making threats against another person.

State police received a complaint that Ricardo M. Bryan, 28, used the bat to damage the vehicle. While investigating that incident, troopers received a second complaint that Bryan allegedly sent messages to someone else threatening to kill that person.

Bryan was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment.

He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and is due back in court on Dec. 8. Orders of protection were issued for both victims.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News