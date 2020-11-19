Police: Corinth man struck car with baseball bat, made threats

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly damaging someone’s vehicle with a baseball bat and making threats against another person.

State police received a complaint that Ricardo M. Bryan, 28, used the bat to damage the vehicle. While investigating that incident, troopers received a second complaint that Bryan allegedly sent messages to someone else threatening to kill that person.

Bryan was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment.

He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and is due back in court on Dec. 8. Orders of protection were issued for both victims.

