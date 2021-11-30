Police: Corinth man sent intimate photos of person to third party

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after state police said he sent intimate photos of a person to a third party.
Travis J. Emery, 43, is accused of sending the pictures without the consent or knowledge of the victim. Police said he was in violation of an order of protection preventing him from contacting this person. He is also accused of sending threatening text messages to the third party.
Emery was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor of second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated harassment and unlawful publication of an intimate image.
He was taken to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.