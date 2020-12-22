Police: Corinth man repeatedly called person who had order of protection against him

CORINTH — A Corinth man is facing charges for allegedly repeatedly calling someone who had an order of protection against him.

State police said Ricardo M. Bryan, 28, also made several other attempts to contact the victim online and in person. He also allegedly damaged the victim’s vehicle by ripping off a door handle.

Bryan was charged on Friday with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Bryan was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was released under supervision and is scheduled to appear in the town of Queensbury Court on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

