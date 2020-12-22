 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Corinth man repeatedly called person who had order of protection against him
0 comments

Police: Corinth man repeatedly called person who had order of protection against him

{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — A Corinth man is facing charges for allegedly repeatedly calling someone who had an order of protection against him.

State police said Ricardo M. Bryan, 28, also made several other attempts to contact the victim online and in person. He also allegedly damaged the victim’s vehicle by ripping off a door handle.

Bryan was charged on Friday with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Bryan was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was released under supervision and is scheduled to appear in the town of Queensbury Court on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News