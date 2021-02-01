Police: Corinth man punched television set during domestic incident

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Sunday after police said he damaged a television set during a domestic incident.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Main Street at about 12:12 p.m. Police said Jimmy L. Smith, 44, shoved another person and also punched a television set, which caused more than $250 worth of damage.

Smith was charged with felony third-degree mischief and a violation of second-degree harassment.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Corinth Town Court at a later date.

