Police: Corinth man punched television set during domestic incident

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Sunday after police said he damaged a television set during a domestic incident.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Main Street at about 12:12 p.m. Police said Jimmy L. Smith, 44, shoved another person and also punched a television set, which caused more than $250 worth of damage.
Smith was charged with felony third-degree mischief and a violation of second-degree harassment.
He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Corinth Town Court at a later date.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
