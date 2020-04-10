Police: Corinth man pointed BB-type gun at another vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILTON — A Corinth man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly pointing what appeared to be handgun at another vehicle.

State Police received a complaint that 20-year-old Joshua A. Pullar had pointed a weapon at another vehicle. Troopers located Pullar at the Mobil gas station on Ballard Road just after 3 p.m. They found a pistol-like BB gun in his vehicle, according to a news release.

Upon investigation, police learned that Pullar allegedly pointed the weapon at another vehicle he was having a dispute with while traveling on the Northway in Malta.

Pullar was charged with misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is due back in Malta Town Court on May 21.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

