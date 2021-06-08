 Skip to main content
Police: Corinth man hid drug paraphernalia on body
CORINTH — A local man is facing a felony drug charge after police said he attempted to hide drug paraphernalia on his body.

State police responded to the residence of 50-year-old Leroy Ramsey on Sunday at about 2 p.m. to arrest him on an active bench warrant. When exiting the patrol car, troopers saw Ramsey attempting to hide an unknown item on his person, police said.

After an investigation, police said Ramsey had drug paraphernalia, which contained drug residue, in his possession.

He was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is due in Wilton Town Court on June 15 for these charges and on June 22 on the bench warrant.

