Police: Corinth man forced way into home, had shotgun
Police: Corinth man forced way into home, had shotgun

Brandon Sitts

Sitts

 Provided photo

CORINTH — A Corinth man is facing charges after police said he forced his way into a home and had a shotgun.

State police responded to a residence at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a domestic incident.

Brandon Sitts, 35, is accused of forcing his way into the home of someone he knew. He then fled the residence and allegedly stole the homeowner’s vehicle, according to a news release.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police found the vehicle and firearm, but Sitts was not present. They have since located him in Corinth and arrested him.

Charges are pending.

Check back for updates.

