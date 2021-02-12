Police: Corinth man drove while on drugs and passed out in vehicle

MILTON — A Corinth man is facing charges after police said he drove under the influence of drugs and passed out in his vehicle.

State police responded to a report of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a vehicle on Rowland Street in Milton at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When troopers arrived, they found 30-year-old Jared S. Ellis sitting unconscious on the ground next to the driver’s side door of his car, according to a news release.

Police said a concerned citizen had removed Ellis from the vehicle after the person found his car stopped in the road with Ellis passed out behind the wheel.

Once Ellis regained consciousness, troopers learned that he had driven to the location and was under the influence of drugs. A search found a small quantity of suspected heroin and a hypodermic needle, police said.

He was taken to the state police station to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert.

Ellis was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Ellis was taken to Saratoga County Jail on a parole warrant. He is due in Milton Town Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

