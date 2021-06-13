Police: Corinth man drove drunk and caused crash, injury four people

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that injured four people.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 7:30 p.m. reporting a personal injury motor vehicle crash on Main Street in the town of Corinth. Police said Matthew S. Lawrence, 24, was driving his 2001 Ford 350 truck when he struck a 2017 Mercedes Benz, according to a news release.

All occupants of the Mercedes needed to be transported by ambulance to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Lawrence is accused of speeding, being intoxicated and driving while his driver’s license was suspended for an alcohol-related conviction in April 2021.

Lawrence was charged with a felony count of aggravated first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanors of third-degree assault, DWI and reckless driving, as well as violations of speeding, failing to keep right, moving from lane unsafely, and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Lawrence was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.

