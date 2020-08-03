You are the owner of this article.
Police: Corinth man damaged bar door
CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly damaging the front door of a bar.

State Police said Richard J. Brake, 26, punched the front door of the Star Bar in Corinth, damaging a door and window. The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m.

He was located a short time later by police and arrested.

Brake was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and issued an appearance ticket for Corinth Town Court on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.

