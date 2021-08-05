Police: Convicted arsonist provided false pay stubs

QUEENSBURY — A local man who went to prison for arson was arrested Wednesday after police said he provided fraudulent paystubs to his parole officers.

William Smith, 31, is accused of violating the terms of his release by providing the fake paystubs, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest came after sheriff’s investigators were contacted by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervison.

Smith was charged with felony first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. He was arraigned in Town Court and release on an appearance ticket. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. Aug. 9.

Smith, a former West Glens Falls firefighter, was sentenced in 2013 to 8 years in prison after admitting to setting a series of fires in the department’s main station. Most of the fires were small, but one that started in the main kitchen caused more than $140,000 in damage.

Smith violated the terms of his conditional release on parole and was sent to the Warren County Jail.

