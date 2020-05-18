Police: Contractor took $110,000 and did not perform work

INDIAN LAKE — An Elizabethtown contractor was arrested Sunday for allegedly taking about $110,000 from a victim and not performing the work.
State Police said 33-year-old Edward H. Bessette Jr., of B&B Construction, did not complete the construction in Blue Mountain Lake.
The victim reported the incident to police on Oct. 25, according to State Police.
Bessette was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny. He received an appearance ticket and is due back in Indian Lake Town Court on May 29.
