Police: Contractor took $110,000 and did not perform work
INDIAN LAKE — An Elizabethtown contractor was arrested Sunday for allegedly taking about $110,000 from a victim and not performing the work.

State Police said 33-year-old Edward H. Bessette Jr., of B&B Construction, did not complete the construction in Blue Mountain Lake.

The victim reported the incident to police on Oct. 25, according to State Police. 

Bessette was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny. He received an appearance ticket and is due back in Indian Lake Town Court on May 29.

