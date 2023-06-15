NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland contractor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking payment to install a generator and not completing the work, New York State Police said.

Stephen A. Rajeski, 53, was charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

In March, the victim reported to state police that they had entered into an agreement with Rajeski to install a generator. Rajeski never provided or installed the generator, which caused the victim to lose $8,894.

Rajeski turned himself in to the state police station in Saratoga for processing. He was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.