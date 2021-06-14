Police: Connecticut man stabbed person at Johnsburg party while high on drugs

JOHNSBURG — A Connecticut man was arrested on Friday after police said he stabbed a man while on drugs during a bachelor party in Johnsburg.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house at 138 Austin Pond Road for a report of a man with stab wound.

During the investigation, police determined that Tyler R. Malootian, of 12 East St. in Stratford, had ingested an edible gummy containing THC and became agitated and upset, according to a news release.

THC is the chemical in marijuana that creates the high sensation. Police said witnesses at the scene reported that Malootian began acting erratically. He eventually took a knife and stabbed a 25-year-old man in the lower back after a verbal argument between Malootian and the victim became physical, police said.

The victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries by Johnsburg EMS.

Malooian and a group of friends, including the victim, had rented the Airbnb house to have the bachelor party.

Malootian was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.