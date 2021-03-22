 Skip to main content
Police: Connecticut man shot off fireworks inside Wilton Walmart because he was bored
WILTON — A Connecticut man was arrested on Saturday after police said he shot off fireworks inside the Wilton Walmart because he was bored.

State police responded to the store on Old Gick Road at about 12:20 p.m. for a report of a person setting off fireworks in the electronics department. After arriving, troopers located 22-year-old Leonardo D. Miller, of Stratford, and arrested him, according to a news release.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police said Miller told investigators he shot off the fireworks because he was bored. He likely brought the fireworks into the store with him because they were not store merchandise, police said. 

Miller was charged with second-degree unpermitted use of pyrotechnics, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

Miller was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on April 6 at 4 p.m.

