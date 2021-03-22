Police: Connecticut man shot off fireworks inside Wilton Walmart because he was bored

WILTON — A Connecticut man was arrested on Saturday after police said he shot off fireworks inside the Wilton Walmart because he was bored.

State police responded to the store on Old Gick Road at about 12:20 p.m. for a report of a person setting off fireworks in the electronics department. After arriving, troopers located 22-year-old Leonardo D. Miller, of Stratford, and arrested him, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police said Miller told investigators he shot off the fireworks because he was bored. He likely brought the fireworks into the store with him because they were not store merchandise, police said.

Miller was charged with second-degree unpermitted use of pyrotechnics, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

Miller was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on April 6 at 4 p.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.