 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Conn. man drove while nearly 3 times legal limit for intoxication

  • 0

CHESTER — A Connecticut man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge following a traffic stop.

State police stopped 38-year-old Ryan G. Mastrogiannis in Chester at about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 10 for multiple traffic infractions. During the interview, the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Roadside sobriety tests indicated that Mastrogiannis was impaired.

He was taken to the state police station in Chester, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23% — nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Mastrogiannis was charged with aggravated DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FEMA warns Fla: 'do not underestimate' Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News