Police: Conn. man drove while nearly 3 times legal limit for intoxication

CHESTER — A Connecticut man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge following a traffic stop.

State police stopped 38-year-old Ryan G. Mastrogiannis in Chester at about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 10 for multiple traffic infractions. During the interview, the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Roadside sobriety tests indicated that Mastrogiannis was impaired.

He was taken to the state police station in Chester, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23% — nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Mastrogiannis was charged with aggravated DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.